The Oregon Cares Fund: Tell Oregon politicians to invest CARES Act dollars in Black-owned startups and businesses

Going through one pandemic is more than enough for anyone. Imagine going through two. At the same time. That’s the case with Black-owned businesses and Black community support organizations as they battle both the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effects of 400+ years of systemic racism. Now, there’s a chance to funnel federal CARES Act dollars into supporting these organizations with The Oregon Cares Fund.

The Black community across Oregon is in the midst of two pandemics. The first is this country’s 400 years of racial violence and strategic divestment from the Black community, deepened here in Oregon through intentional policy and practice. More recently, it is the COVID-19 pandemic that is widening the gaps between the average white Oregonian and the average Black Oregonian. This gap must be narrowed through targeted investment in our community—for Black people, for Black-owned businesses, and for Black community based organizations. And that narrowing includes The Oregon Cares Fund. The Oregon Cares Fund (TOCF) is a $62 million targeted investment in the Black community from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

But in order for this money to be put to work in that way, Oregon politicians need understand that it is a priority. They need to hear from you, their constituents.

If you are part of a Black-led business or organization focused on supporting the Black community, please consider signing this open letter to the Oregon State Legislature. Allies and accomplices are encouraged to sign as well.

If you are not in a position to sign on behalf of an organization, please consider using the site to efficiently send a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon State Legislature.

For more information, please visit The Oregon Cares Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...