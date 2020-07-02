The Oregon Cares Fund: Tell Oregon politicians to invest CARES Act dollars in Black-owned startups and businesses

Rick Turoczy on July 2, 2020

Going through one pandemic is more than enough for anyone. Imagine going through two. At the same time. That’s the case with Black-owned businesses and Black community support organizations as they battle both the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effects of 400+ years of systemic racism. Now, there’s a chance to funnel federal CARES Act dollars into supporting these organizations with The Oregon Cares Fund.

The Black community across Oregon is in the midst of two pandemics. The first is this country’s 400 years of racial violence and strategic divestment from the Black community, deepened here in Oregon through intentional policy and practice. More recently, it is the COVID-19 pandemic that is widening the gaps between the average white Oregonian and the average Black Oregonian. This gap must be narrowed through targeted investment in our community—for Black people, for Black-owned businesses, and for Black community based organizations. And that narrowing includes The Oregon Cares Fund. The Oregon Cares Fund (TOCF) is a $62 million targeted investment in the Black community from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

But in order for this money to be put to work in that way, Oregon politicians need understand that it is a priority. They need to hear from you, their constituents.

For more information, please visit The Oregon Cares Fund.

Published by Rick Turoczy

