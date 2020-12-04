Planning to hire in the new year? Grab your job posts now before prices go up

At the onset of the pandemic, Silicon Florist slashed job board pricing in half to help ensure that companies that had jobs to post had less of a barrier to do so. In 2021, however, the plan is to return those prices to their previous levels.

So that’s the bad news. The good news? You can buy job postings now and hold on to them until 2021 or 2022 or whenever you need them. They just won’t cost as much now as they will then. So get them while they’re cheap. You’re more than welcome to pre-purchase single posts or packs of three or ten.

Long story short, if you’re planning to hire next year — and you think Silicon Florist readers would be interested in working for you — please take advantage of this discount by stocking up on job posts before the end of the year.

