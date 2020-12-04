Perplexed by press releases?

I’ve lost count of how many press releases I’ve written over the last 25 years or so. It’s become such a common occurrence for me — either for my projects or for helping PIE companies — that I sometimes forget that composing them is still a dark mystic art for most folks. But then, inevitably, I get an ill-formed attempt at a press release from a startup and that fact is brought into sharp relief — at the startup’s expense.

Admittedly, press releases are only a small part of the whole process of public relations and media engagement. But when successful, they can serve as a lynchpin and meaningful touchpoint for those sorts of campaigns. Or when poorly executed, they can totally upend and derail the most orchestrated of campaigns. So they’re small… but important. Which makes me wish that more startups knew the basics.

In that vein, I’ve decided to take a few minutes to share my insights and experiences with writing press releases. With the hopes that my tips and tricks help you and your startup get better at writing press releases, whether it’s your first time or your fortieth.

Sound interesting? Cool. Still undecided? Well, it’s free. How about that?

I’ve been working with media and pitching startup stories since last century. I can — and do — write press releases in my sleep, at this point. In this free session, I’ll share my tips and tricks to help you craft compelling press releases, whether it’s the first time you’ve written one or the hundredth time you’ve tried. So if you’ve had questions about press releases, can’t understand why your press releases never work, or are scared of even beginning to compose a press release, trust that I’ve created this session especially for you.

If you’d benefit from hearing my prattle on about press releases — from structure to content — please join me at noon on December 10, 2020, for Press releases for startups.

As an added bonus, this will be an opportunity to test drive the new livestream option on Superpeer. For both of us.

Hope to see you next week.

Like this: Like Loading...