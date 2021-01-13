What happened in venture capital in 2020?

Rick Turoczy on January 13, 2021

It’s that time of year. When folks are looking back and analyzing what happened in 2020. We’ve already taken a look at venture capital in the Pacific Northwest and the creator economy on Gumroad. Now, Crunchbase gives us a glimpse of what happened around the world in venture capital in 2020.

Startups closed out 2020 in a much stronger position than the one they started the year in, with global venture funding up 4 percent year over year to $300 billion. That growth came as industries disrupted by the global pandemic—work, health care, education, finance, shopping and entertainment—shifted dramatically to online services. That, in turn, created a boom for tech infrastructure and cloud services companies supporting this transfer, leading to a strong IPO and M&A market as companies sought to consolidate and compete.

For the complete report, visit Crunchbase.

