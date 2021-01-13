What happened in venture capital in 2020?

It’s that time of year. When folks are looking back and analyzing what happened in 2020. We’ve already taken a look at venture capital in the Pacific Northwest and the creator economy on Gumroad. Now, Crunchbase gives us a glimpse of what happened around the world in venture capital in 2020.

Startups closed out 2020 in a much stronger position than the one they started the year in, with global venture funding up 4 percent year over year to $300 billion. That growth came as industries disrupted by the global pandemic—work, health care, education, finance, shopping and entertainment—shifted dramatically to online services. That, in turn, created a boom for tech infrastructure and cloud services companies supporting this transfer, leading to a strong IPO and M&A market as companies sought to consolidate and compete.