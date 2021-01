It’s always nice when US politics inspires hope. Or at the very least, comedy. And such is the case with the Inauguration Bernie meme. Which has inspired everything from a deluge of handcrafted memes to the ability to put Bernie wherever you want. But Portland being Portland, we have to do it our way. And thanks to Mike Bennett, we’ve got the perfect Portland tribute: a reclaimed wood crafted cutout to commemorate this whole thing.

Like this: Like Loading...