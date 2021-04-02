Why did you sign up for Portland Startups Slack?

A few years back, I launched the Portland Startups Slack with the hopes of providing another venue for folks in the community to connect and support one another. As traffic tends to ebb and flow, I thought it might be a good time to survey folks as to whether it was still meeting their needs and expectations.

Of course, that technique only works to engage folks who are actively on the platform. And I can guarantee that the 5800+ users on that instance aren’t all active. So I’m reaching out to you here, as well.

If you’ve ever been on the Portland Startup Slack or you’d like to take a chance to try it, I’d love to hear what your expectations and goals are.

Like this: Like Loading...