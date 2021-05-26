Remember that one time… at summer camp?

Even as we work our way toward recovery, the reality of the pandemic is still very much present. And with it, a logical reticence to rush back to the way things were, willy nilly. And yet, we’re rapidly approaching a summer when everyone — kids and parents, alike — could use a break. Portland startup A Kids Book About is offering up a creative solution in that regard.

We reinvented the kids book at @akidsbookabout so we decided to reinvent summer camp too! Checkout Camp Adventure, the most inclusive summer camp ever. https://t.co/18bXAYRCbB — Jelani Memory (@Jelanimemory) May 26, 2021

For more information, visit Camp Adventure.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...