Woman founded Portland startup GoCamp acquired by Storyteller Overland

If you’ve ever seen those rentable custom Sprinter vans in your forays into the outdoors, you’ve like encountered GoCamp, the Portland startup that’s like “Airbnb for camper vans.” Well it was a Portland startup at least. Until it got acquired by Storyteller Overland, last week.

GoCamp entered the boutique campervan vacation space in 2017 by way of Portland, Oregon. Since its inception, GoCamp has offered travelers a “curated selection of unique vans” in an Airbnb-inspired vacation rental format. By November 2021, 150-ish GoCamp rentals peppered the western U.S. and included the Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington markets.

“Storyteller Overland and GoCamp are a perfect match,” Storyteller Overland founder Jeffrey Hunter said. “We’re both passionate about enabling outdoor adventures through premium camper van experiences and love to foster and nurture the community of outdoor adventurers we serve. We love GoCamp and its unique, highly personalized business model that’s focused on premium vans, and we’re excited to bring the GoCamp experience to a wider audience, both within the Storyteller Overland community and beyond.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

