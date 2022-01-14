Pitchbook: 2021 was $1 billion year for venture capital in Portland

The Portland Business Journal is reporting this morning on numbers from Pitchbook that show Portland metro area startups raised more than $1 billion in venture capital in 2021. The more impressive number from my perspective? That total was the result of investments in 138 deals.

Last year, $1.30 billion was invested across 138 deals in the Portland metro, according to the latest data from Seattle research firm Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association. For the state of Oregon a total of $1.64 billion was invested across 165 deals.

For the full article, visit Portland Inno.

