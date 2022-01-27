Survey says…! OBI seeks feedback on Bioscience Ecosystem

If I have one big complaint about the Oregon startup world, it’s that practically everything is anecdotal. Not a lot of documentation or centralized resources to be found. There are definitely resources out there. But they tend to be more the exception than the rule.

Which is why I’m always glad to see organizations stepping up to do a better job of documenting what’s available — and what’s still needed. Like the Oregon Bioscience Incubator is doing right now.

The Oregon Bioscience Incubator (OBI) is the state’s first and only bioscience-focused incubator. The multi-client company bioscience complex provides startups and scientists access to entrepreneurial mentoring, state-of-the-art bioscience facilities, meeting space, and shared equipment. While OBI currently provides free resources to the full community, we understand there are still some unmet needs and would like to learn more about how OBI can help fill resource gaps.

For more information or to participate, visit the Bioscience Ecosystem Inventory Survey.

