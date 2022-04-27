Oregon Venture Fund has a job board for portfolio companies

As the Great Resignation continues to swell, seeking the next job you’ll be able to resign from can be top of mind for many people. Or maybe even the next job you’ll stick with. Which is why it’s nice to see that Oregon Venture Fund — the most dominant presence in the Oregon venture community — has launched a job board featuring openings at its portfolio companies. All thanks to OVF investor in residence Deepthi Madhava.

For more information or to start your job search, visit Oregon Venture Fund job board.

[Hat tip to April Rinne]

