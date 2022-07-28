Think digital health startups have potential in Oregon?

I may have mentioned a time or ten that my first experience in Portland startups was with a digital healthcare company that was building some wacky new thing called Electronic Medical Records for physicians near the end of the last century. And while it’s been a couple of decades since I was active in that realm, I still think that digital health startups have potential around here.

That’s why I’m happy to see our friends at OBI surveying the startup community to get their take. It may prove me right. It may prove me wrong. But either way, it will be something beyond anecdotal evidence or nostalgia.

If you have an opinion, please take a moment to participate in this survey on digital health.

[Full disclosure: PIE is part of a joint proposal to Business Oregon in partnership with OBI. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

