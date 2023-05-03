Should I re-enable comments on Silicon Florist…?

There was a time when comments were a robust form of discussion Silicon Florist. Where people would show up, read some posts, and share their opinions. Or maybe highlight what they were working on. Or ask questions that led to other posts which led to other comments which led to… well you get it.

With the popularization of social media, those comments and conversations moved to platforms like Twitter. Where it seemed much easier to interact with others and to share opinions. And for a while, that seemed to work well. Especially as comment spam was on the rise.

But with the growing fragmentation of social media — and with those conversations occurring all over the place — I’m beginning to wonder if now might be a good time to re-enable comments on Silicon Florist. To provide a central spot for folks to discuss topics. Or share opinions. But I’m not exactly sold on the idea. So, I thought it wise to ask. Because folks always have opinions.

Do you think that’s a good idea? Or has the time for commenting on blogs long since passed?

I’m interested in your opinion. Please comment below.