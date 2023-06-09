.

Raven Zachary chats with Kent Bye about the Apple Vision Pro

Rick Turoczy on June 9, 2023

It seems that everything old is new again. First, Portland is once again home to a significant open source conference. And now, Raven Zachary is sharing his thoughts on the latest technology from Apple. Cyclical, indeed.

[Kent Bye] had a chance to speak with Sarah Hill, CEO of Healium, and Raven Zachary, COO of ARound on Monday evening after the big announcements. Neither one were able to get a hands-on demo, but they were able to lay eyes on the device and were able to bear witness to this historic announcement first-hand.

For the full conversation, visit “First Impressions of Apple Vision Pro from Two XR Developers at WWDC” on Voices of VR. Or maybe just see what you’d look like wearing Apple Vision Pro.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

