Impacted by the Portland teachers’ strike? CENTRL Office offers bring your kids to (co)work option

From the Portland Startups Slack:

Hey PPS parents!

If the PPS teachers strike happens tomorrow and your office isn’t kid-friendly, we’re embracing “bring your kids to work,” and I’ve got room for 5-6 parents and kids in individual offices, and a few more spots in our open area. If you need a place to be where you can bring your small human, let me know. We’ll even have some snacks and art supplies as a little extra help!

(Please note that this isn’t a childcare offer, your kids have to stay with you at all times. But they can be here!)