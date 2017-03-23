Talking TechfestNW with Mark Zusman

While it may be too late to get your ticket to TechfestNW, this year, it’s never too late to learn more about how one of the largest local tech conferences has grown over the years.

Output PDX recently sat down with Mark Zusman, editor in chief of Willamette Week and founder of TFNW to chat about the event.

And if watching that video kindles even the slightest bit of FOMO, just remember that there are a whole bunch of opportunities, this evening, to get a little taste of TFNW—and a drink or two.

[Full disclosure: I am one of the cofounders of TFNW and I continue to advise on the event. I’m also the cofounder and general manager of PIE, which is cohosting a happy hour tonight with our friends from StackPath, tonight.]

Like this: Like Loading...