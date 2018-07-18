Two years in, Business for a Better Portland is one of the fastest growing organizations in Portland

Startup folks, am I right? They’re always thinking of creative solutions to problems. And in Portland, unlike some of differently motivated neighbors to the south, they’re often thinking about solutions that make life better for everyone in our community. Like Business for a Better Portland. An ad hoc chamber of commerce that sprung out of a desire to inform a collaborative—rather than contentious—model of public-private partnership.

The organization, which is only two years old, is one of the fastest growing in Portland. And arguably, among the most impactful. As part of their ongoing efforts, they took the opportunity to gather and to celebrate their radical acts of collaboration.

On July 10th, over 300 guests joined us at WeWork Custom House for our 2nd Annual Summer Social. This event was an evening for our members and our community partners to celebrate the last year with us and to look forward to the future.

Interested in learning more or joining? Visit Business for Better Portland.

[Full disclosure: PIE is a member of Business for a Better Portland. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...