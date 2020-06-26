Please share and respond to the PDWIT State of the Community 2020 survey

Every year I look forward to the results of the Portland Women In Tech (PDXWIT) State of the Community survey results. Not because the results are easy to hear. Or even stomach. Far from it. But they’re a clear indicator of where our community is broken. And where work can be done.

But we don’t ever get to that point of clearly identifying where our community needs work if your voice isn’t there. So please take a moment to respond.

The goal of this survey is to capture a snapshot of lived experience among folks currently employed in the technology sector. PDXWIT will use the data collected to inform future programming and identify industry themes that need to be addressed. Some content included in the survey can be sensitive for some participants; for example, workplace harassment and experiences of racism, sexism, and homophobia. For this reason, most questions are optional. Share as much or as little as you feel called to do.

All members of the tech community are encouraged to reply, regardless of gender or location. For more information, please visit PDXWIT.

Like this: Like Loading...