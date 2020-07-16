Looking for work? These companies are hiring

Finding work is difficult enough when times are good. Let alone when times are like, well, now. So I thought it might be helpful to highlight some of the folks who have posted job openings to the Silicon Florist job board.

And if none of these match what you’re seeking, make sure to add your personal profile — there’s a LinkedIn slurp that makes it easy — to the list of folks who are available for work.

And of course, if you’re interested in hiring amazing folks, you can always post a job on the job board. They’ve been marked down 50% until we’re out of the pandemic.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...