If you missed the opportunity to participate in the conversation about the “Do. Do more. Do better.” movement yesterday — which expanded into a broader conversation on the state of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Portland — the session was recorded especially for you.

I managed to live tweet a few quotes during the conversation which I’ve embedded below. Or if you’re interested in listening to the whole thing, the video can be found here:

"The hoops we make people of color jump through to get these grants… is criminal." — @kristenmaeve #pdx https://t.co/BGnda0FIiC — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) July 24, 2020

"If you're not doing it in your personal life, the other 16 hours a day… it's going to be really difficult to do it in your business life [of 8 hours a day]." — @PDXStephenG #pdx https://t.co/BGnda0FIiC — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) July 24, 2020

"What bothers me is when companies say that they value diversity and then they don't do anything about it.… Don't do the talk without the action or we will point it out." — @themayoress #pdx https://t.co/BGnda0FIiC — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) July 24, 2020

"Stop asking us to grab a seat at the table with you." — @growth_atlas #pdx https://t.co/BGnda0FIiC — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) July 24, 2020

