Big ideas in small packages: Day 14 of 31 startups

What if you could have a book of inspiration and ideas that didn’t have to sit on a shelf. One that, instead, traveled with you in your pocket. That’s the idea behind day 14 of 31 startups: Tiny Book Publishing.

Powerful & world-changing books don’t have to be massive tomes and tales hidden in obscure journals. These little bad boys and girls will be something-something meant to tickle your brain and wind up some new ways of thinking. Tiny Book Publishing can take chances with titles that other, more traditional publishers cannot.

For more on the concept, check out Tiny Book Publishing.

