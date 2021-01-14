Capturing corporate culture in The Silicon Forest: What’s it like to work at Tripgrid?

Even in all of this weirdness, companies are still growing and hiring. And The Silicon Forest is working hard to be the go-to resource for those folks. Ensuring that everyone has easy access to all of the jobs that folks are looking to fill.

As part of that effort The Silicon Forest has started a new video series designed to share insights about local companies and their culture. First up? Tripgrid.

For more information or to thumb through the job openings, visit The Silicon Forest.

[Full disclosure: I am a volunteer advisor for The Silicon Forest.]

