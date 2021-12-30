Top 10 Silicon Florist articles for 2021

It’s that time of year. Time to do the recaps. And the looking back. And figuring out what you’ve accomplished. And who was helpful to you in 2021. So it only makes sense that I take a brief look back to see what you, gentle reader, and your peers were interested in reading on Silicon Florist in the last year.

And here are those stories in rank order [SPOILER ALERT: It’s not a terribly uplifting list. On second thought, I’m sure that comes as a shock to literally no one.]:

So there you have it. The top 10 stories by views. But, of course, if you look at the stories by publishing date, then the GoCamp and OVF stories are especially interesting, given that they’re only a few months old. As is the Portland startup community failing, which took less than half a year to top the charts.

Interested in staying in the loop on the most relevant stories week-to-week? Sign up for the weekly Silicon Florist newsletter below.

Like this: Like Loading...