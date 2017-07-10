Well, well, well… Uncorked partners with adidas to rethink wellness tracking

There was a time when you couldn’t swing a wearable without someone releasing a new fitness tracking app. But, regardless of how many iterations of the concept were released, they all seemed to do basically the same thing: count steps. And maybe count calories. So when Portland’s Uncorked Studios started approaching a new solution with adidas, they cut to the core of the issue.

When we partnered with adidas to create All Day, a product designed to empower behavior change and help people lead healthier lives, we began by asking fundamental questions about the role that technology has played in health services to date, and what could be done differently.

The result? A mobile app that rethinks the way we think about fitness, wellness, and mindfulness.

The application is available on both iOS and Android. It’s free to download.

For more on the thinking behind it, visit Uncorked Studios. Or read more in Fast Company.

[Full disclosure: Uncorked is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...