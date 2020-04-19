Struggling with video content in this brave new world?

I totally get it. I hate video. But apparently the kids these days love that sort of content. So it only makes sense that we should all learn how to use it. Be it Instagram or YouTube or Facebook Live or Tik Tok or whatver. But the learning curve? It can be steep. That’s why we’re luckily to get some time with Sylvia Salazar of Tono Latino, who’s has worked with this format long enough to give all of us some helpful tips.

Please join us for a Q&A session with PIE alum and mentor in residence Sylvia Salazar of Tono Latino, a media company that helps distill politics down to digestible chunks — with a special focus on informing Latinx and Spanish speaking communities. As her following has grown, Sylvia has experimented with a number of video formats and has a variety of creative ways to make short form video work. (You can experience her creativity firsthand on Instagram.) She’s excited to share that expertise with you.

So if you’re up for getting some free advice on video from someone who has gone through enough struggles to figure it out, join us for a free Q&A session on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 5:00PM with Sylvia of Tono Latino. It is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP visit Effectively using video Q&A with Sylvia Salazar of Tono Latino.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. Tono Latino is a PIE alum and this series is produced by PIE.]

