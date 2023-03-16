Portland startup support nonprofit Xcelerate Women is hiring a new executive director

We’ve seen a lot of leadership changes in local nonprofits that interact with the startup community. Business for a Better Portland, OEN, TiE Oregon, and others have all had fairly recent shifts at the top. And now Xcelerate Women is joining the list as they seek new leadership.

Xcelerate Women is seeking a community-minded individual to fill the key leadership position at our growing organization – to manage and oversee our community of support and services for women entrepreneurs in Oregon. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will be responsible for the organizational success of Xcelerate Women’s operations, ensuring that we meet our strategic goal of meeting the unique needs of women growing businesses in the state.



Xcelerate Women is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2017, whose mission is to address the systemic inequities women experience in growing their businesses. We disrupt the barriers they face by providing access to the community, resources, education and advocacy that catalyzes their growth; fostering their financial and economic freedom leading to vibrant communities and thriving future generations.

If this sounds like you and you’re interested in applying, please see the job description for the Xcelerate Women Executive Director (PDF). For more on the organization, visit Xcelerate Women.