Everyone knows that Apple can be a little stringent when it comes to approving applications and content for the App Store. So it’s no surprise that Portland startup Torch has had to make a couple of attempts to get some content approved. But the reason they’re getting rejected? That’s what’s interesting.

We have now been *twice* rejected from the App Store because they don't believe our video was shot 100% in @torchapp. While we try to get them to believe us, I'm going to share the CONTROVERSIAL #AugmentedReality video here. pic.twitter.com/dCHHDv8emh — Paul Reynolds (@MugOfPaul) December 6, 2018

For more information, visit Torch.

